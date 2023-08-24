Bryan Reynolds will lead the Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 154 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 11th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Cubs' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.0 runs per game (636 total).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (14-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Steele is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the year.

Steele will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.