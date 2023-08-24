The Chicago Cubs (66-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) will match up in the series opener on Thursday, August 24 at PNC Park, with Justin Steele starting for the Cubs and Mitch Keller taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-165). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 62 times and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 17 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Steele - - - -

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

