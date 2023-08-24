The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bryan Reynolds and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (14-3) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.182 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 119 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.330/.465 on the season.

Reynolds will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.378/.404 on the year.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.