Elvis Andrus vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Andrus has had a hit in 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 19 times (21.6%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (4.5%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (21.6%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (13.6%).
- In 26.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.255
|AVG
|.223
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.319
|SLG
|.350
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|5
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.76).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.91 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
