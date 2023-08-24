The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

Rob Zastryzny TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .272.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 76 of 118 games this year (64.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 118), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven in a run in 38 games this year (32.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 8 .272 AVG .267 .363 OBP .313 .487 SLG .467 32 XBH 4 7 HR 1 28 RBI 3 51/25 K/BB 9/2 3 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings