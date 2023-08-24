Nick Madrigal -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rob Zastryzny on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .277.
  • Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 25.8% of his games this year (17 of 66), with two or more RBI six times (9.1%).
  • He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 30
.284 AVG .269
.350 OBP .313
.394 SLG .355
7 XBH 8
2 HR 0
9 RBI 14
10/5 K/BB 9/4
4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Zastryzny will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
