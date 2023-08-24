Nico Hoerner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 86 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (7.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Hoerner has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year (53 of 117), with two or more runs 15 times (12.8%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.301
|AVG
|.254
|.367
|OBP
|.304
|.429
|SLG
|.358
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|25
|35/21
|K/BB
|37/15
|18
|SB
|13
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Zastryzny will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
