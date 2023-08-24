The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Rob Zastryzny TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 86 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (7.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.6% of his games this year, Hoerner has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year (53 of 117), with two or more runs 15 times (12.8%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .301 AVG .254 .367 OBP .304 .429 SLG .358 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 36 RBI 25 35/21 K/BB 37/15 18 SB 13

