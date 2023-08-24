How to Watch Saudi League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
Al-Riyadh versus Al-Ittihad Club in a Saudi League Soccer match is a game to catch on a Thursday soccer slate that features plenty of compelling matchups.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad Club
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Raed FC vs Al-Hilal
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs Sacred Heart
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs UC San Diego
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: América-MG vs Fortaleza
- League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: Liga de Quito vs São Paulo
- League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs Creighton
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Fordham vs Sacred Heart
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Utah
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Santa Clara
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Concacaf Caribbean Cup: Defence Force FC vs Cavalier FC
- League: Concacaf Caribbean Cup
- Game Time: 7:56 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Oregon State vs Florida International
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Copa Libertadores: Fluminense vs Olimpia
- League: Copa Libertadores
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Concacaf Caribbean Cup: Cibao FC vs Pantoja
- League: Concacaf Caribbean Cup
- Game Time: 8:56 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: New Mexico vs Cal State Fullerton
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: Real España vs Diriangén
- League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
- Game Time: 9:56 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs San Francisco
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Fresno State vs UC Santa Barbara
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Washington vs South Florida
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
