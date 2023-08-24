Trayce Thompson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has a double, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .173.
- Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 26.1% of his games this year (12 of 46), with more than one hit three times (6.5%).
- In 8.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in 13.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.76).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.91, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
