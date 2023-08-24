Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will meet Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 21st in baseball with 137 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.386).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 524 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .294.

The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.408).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Scholtens heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Scholtens has put together four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In nine of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer

