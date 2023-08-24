The Chicago White Sox (50-77) and Oakland Athletics (36-91) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The White Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Athletics a series win over the Royals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-6) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 5.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-6) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, a 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.348 in 20 games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Scholtens has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 3 innings per appearance.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with a .222 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.364) and 127 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-17 with a double, a home run and three RBI in four innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.91, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.

Waldichuk has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Waldichuk will look to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.8 frames per outing).

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

