Yasmani Grandal vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .121 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (52 of 103), with multiple hits 19 times (18.4%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 103), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 23 games this year (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24.3% of his games this season (25 of 103), with two or more runs five times (4.9%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.225
|AVG
|.242
|.293
|OBP
|.321
|.324
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.76 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.91 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
