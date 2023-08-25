Christopher Morel vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.222 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .246.
- In 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%) Morel has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).
- He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.9% of his games this year (36 of 82), with two or more RBI 15 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.245
|AVG
|.247
|.293
|OBP
|.333
|.477
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|51/17
|3
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
