Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 154 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks 12th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (641 total).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.285).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Hendricks is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Hendricks is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff

