Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 25
The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) host the Chicago Cubs (67-60) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (10-8) will get the nod for the Pirates.
Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- Hendricks (5-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01 and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 17 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Kyle Hendricks vs. Pirates
- The Pirates have scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 126 home runs, 26th in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 2-for-21 with a double and an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- Keller (10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
- Keller is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Keller will look to last five or more innings for his 26th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- In three of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
