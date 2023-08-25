Dansby Swanson -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .248.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (67 of 113), with multiple hits 29 times (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 39 games this season (34.5%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .269 AVG .227 .339 OBP .328 .468 SLG .398 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 29 55/22 K/BB 65/31 1 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings