The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .271 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 72.7% of his games this year (64 of 88), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Jimenez has driven in a run in 35 games this season (39.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .291 AVG .247 .330 OBP .295 .429 SLG .455 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings