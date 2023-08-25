Elvis Andrus vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .239.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (24 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.223
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.340
|SLG
|.350
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|5
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.75).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .352 against him. He has an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
