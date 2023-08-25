Ian Happ, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 81 walks while batting .238.
  • He ranks 118th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 109th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 124 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of those games.
  • He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Happ has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (29.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (13.7%).
  • He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (49 of 124), with two or more runs 12 times (9.7%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 61
.236 AVG .241
.348 OBP .368
.400 SLG .393
20 XBH 20
8 HR 6
36 RBI 22
67/39 K/BB 58/42
5 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller (10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10).
