The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .270 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven home a run in 39 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 48 .272 AVG .272 .363 OBP .351 .487 SLG .511 32 XBH 22 7 HR 10 28 RBI 29 51/25 K/BB 45/18 3 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings