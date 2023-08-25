The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.

Lee got a hit in two of 11 games last season, with multiple hits in one of those games.

Including all 11 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.

He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .071 AVG .273 .133 OBP .273 .143 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)