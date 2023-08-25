Luis Robert vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (123) this season while batting .265 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 83 of 121 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 46 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored in 50.4% of his games this year (61 of 121), with two or more runs 16 times (13.2%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.259
|AVG
|.270
|.316
|OBP
|.324
|.580
|SLG
|.532
|34
|XBH
|31
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|59/13
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- In his seven games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .352 against him. He has an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
