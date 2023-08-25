Nico Hoerner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.7% of his 118 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.2% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.301
|AVG
|.257
|.367
|OBP
|.306
|.429
|SLG
|.363
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|37/15
|18
|SB
|13
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
