Keegan Bradley is the current leader (+1600) at the 2023 TOUR Championship after one round of play.

TOUR Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 11:26 AM ET

11:26 AM ET Venue: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 70/7,346 yards

TOUR Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 1:49 PM ET

1:49 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-9)

4th (-9) Odds to Win: +300

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 +1 5 3 24th

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 1:49 PM ET

1:49 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +350

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 2 0 12th

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +550

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 61 -9 7 0 1st

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 1:27 PM ET

1:27 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-7)

7th (-7) Odds to Win: +800

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 E 4 4 19th

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 1:16 PM ET

1:16 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-7)

7th (-7) Odds to Win: +1400

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -1 5 4 16th

TOUR Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Keegan Bradley 1st (-10) +1600 Russell Henley 5th (-8) +2000 Xander Schauffele 10th (-6) +2000 Matthew Fitzpatrick 7th (-7) +3300 Patrick Cantlay 14th (-5) +3500 Tyrrell Hatton 10th (-6) +4500 Adam Schenk 5th (-8) +5000 Wyndham Clark 10th (-6) +6000 Max Homa 17th (-4) +10000 Rickie Fowler 14th (-5) +10000

