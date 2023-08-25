White Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (50-78) against the Oakland Athletics (37-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 25.
The probable starters are Dylan Cease (5-6) for the White Sox and Zach Neal for the Athletics.
White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -190 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 529 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|W 10-5
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
|August 22
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Bryan Woo
|August 23
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Michael Kopech vs George Kirby
|August 24
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Jesse Scholtens vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 25
|Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zach Neal
|August 26
|Athletics
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs JP Sears
|August 27
|Athletics
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Paul Blackburn
|August 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Dean Kremer
|August 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Kyle Gibson
