On Friday, Yan Gomes (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 56 of 87 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (20.7%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 87), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this season (37.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .273 AVG .277 .312 OBP .319 .427 SLG .439 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 23 32/8 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 1

