Andrew Benintendi vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .368.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 116 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 30 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|60
|.281
|AVG
|.270
|.349
|OBP
|.332
|.381
|SLG
|.357
|17
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|23
|40/22
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (2-10) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5).
