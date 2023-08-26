The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .368.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 116 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.

He has homered in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his chances at the plate.

Benintendi has an RBI in 30 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 60 .281 AVG .270 .349 OBP .332 .381 SLG .357 17 XBH 16 2 HR 2 14 RBI 23 40/22 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings