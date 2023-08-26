Andrew Vaughn vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After batting .297 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .254 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 81 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 118), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 47 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.243
|.332
|OBP
|.302
|.461
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|31
|40/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.72 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sears (2-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 30th.
