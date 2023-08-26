Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Javier Assad, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 155 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 13th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (642 total).

The Cubs are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

The Cubs average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Assad has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Assad will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 frames per outing).

In 10 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy

