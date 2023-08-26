Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (67-61) will square off with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) at PNC Park on Saturday, August 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-135). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 25-12 record (winning 67.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have won in 43, or 41.7%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 35-39 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +220 - 2nd

