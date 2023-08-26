On Saturday, Ian Happ (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 81 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 100th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 78 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 37 games this year (29.6%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (40.0%), including 12 multi-run games (9.6%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .236 AVG .246 .348 OBP .370 .400 SLG .412 20 XBH 22 8 HR 7 36 RBI 23 67/39 K/BB 58/42 5 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings