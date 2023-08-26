On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .268 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 76 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (15.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season (53 of 120), with two or more runs 14 times (11.7%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 10 .272 AVG .222 .363 OBP .256 .487 SLG .389 32 XBH 4 7 HR 1 28 RBI 4 51/25 K/BB 11/2 3 SB 0

