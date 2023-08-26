Jeimer Candelario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .268 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 76 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (15.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season (53 of 120), with two or more runs 14 times (11.7%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|10
|.272
|AVG
|.222
|.363
|OBP
|.256
|.487
|SLG
|.389
|32
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|4
|51/25
|K/BB
|11/2
|3
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has seven appearances in relief this season.
- Over his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .314 against him. He has a 7.27 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
