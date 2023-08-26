Lenyn Sosa vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .161 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, Sosa has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.154
|.167
|OBP
|.175
|.259
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|16/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sears (2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 30th.
