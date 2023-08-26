Today's Liga MX schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Deportivo Toluca FC playing Atlas FC.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Atlas FC vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC (1-2-1) is on the road to match up with Atlas FC (1-2-1) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atlas FC (+120)

Atlas FC (+120) Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+220)

Deportivo Toluca FC (+220) Draw: (+250)

Watch CF America vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-0-3) travels to play CF America (2-1-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-130)

CF America (-130) Underdog: Club Leon (+330)

Club Leon (+330) Draw: (+295)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-0) travels to face Club Santos Laguna (1-2-1) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+130)

Club Santos Laguna (+130) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+210)

Guadalajara Chivas (+210) Draw: (+235)

