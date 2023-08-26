The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (123) this season while batting .263 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is sixth in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 83 of 122 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (25.4%).

He has homered in 32 games this year (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has driven in a run in 46 games this season (37.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 61 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .256 AVG .270 .315 OBP .324 .572 SLG .532 34 XBH 31 17 HR 17 34 RBI 35 61/14 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Athletics Pitching Rankings