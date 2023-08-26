Luis Robert vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (123) this season while batting .263 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 83 of 122 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (25.4%).
- He has homered in 32 games this year (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has driven in a run in 46 games this season (37.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.270
|.315
|OBP
|.324
|.572
|SLG
|.532
|34
|XBH
|31
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|61/14
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.72).
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (2-10) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
