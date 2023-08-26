A pair of the WNBA's best scorers hit the court -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.6) -- when the New York Liberty (26-7) visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Liberty

Minnesota scores only 0.6 fewer points per game (80.1) than New York allows its opponents to score (80.7).

This season, the Lynx have a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.0% from three-point distance this season. That's only 1.9 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.9%).

The Lynx are 8-4 in games when the team makes more than 33.9% of their three-point shots.

New York and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 4.1 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 80.4 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 80.1.

In its last 10 games, Minnesota is allowing 81.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than its season average (84.4).

The Lynx are making 6.8 three-pointers per contest with a 34.5% three-point percentage in their previous 10 games, compared to their season averages of 6.6 and 32.0%.

Lynx Injuries