Nico Hoerner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.6% of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (7.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.4% of his games this season (54 of 119), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.6%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.301
|AVG
|.254
|.367
|OBP
|.305
|.429
|SLG
|.358
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|38/16
|18
|SB
|13
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- He has a 7.27 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .314 against him over his seven games this season.
