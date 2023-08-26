The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) will look to upset the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Aztecs favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 49 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Ohio matchup.

San Diego State vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

San Diego State vs. Ohio Betting Trends

San Diego State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Aztecs covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).

Ohio compiled a 9-4-1 ATS record last year.

The Bobcats covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

San Diego State & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

San Diego State To Win the MWC +750 Bet $100 to win $750 Ohio To Win the MAC +275 Bet $100 to win $275

