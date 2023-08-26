Tim Anderson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- hitting .237 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 95 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 95 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.230
|AVG
|.256
|.266
|OBP
|.308
|.287
|SLG
|.300
|7
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|45/7
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.72).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (2-10) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
