On Saturday, Trayce Thompson (batting .240 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .170 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.

Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 25.5% of his games this season (12 of 47), with at least two hits three times (6.4%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 47), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has had an RBI in six games this season (12.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 47 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .231 AVG .188 .333 OBP .235 .538 SLG .188 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 7/2 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 0

