Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (50-79) will host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (38-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, August 26, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Athletics are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored White Sox (-135). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-6, 5.30 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (2-10, 4.54 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 20, or 52.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the White Sox have a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 126 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 32 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

