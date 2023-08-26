White Sox vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Oakland Athletics (38-91) visit the Chicago White Sox (50-79) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Touki Toussaint (1-6) for the White Sox and JP Sears (2-10) for the Athletics.
White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Toussaint - CHW (1-6, 5.30 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-10, 4.54 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint
- Toussaint (1-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, a 1.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.546 in 13 games this season.
- Toussaint has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Touki Toussaint vs. Athletics
- The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 473 runs scored this season. They have a .224 batting average this campaign with 134 home runs (23rd in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 3-for-13 with two RBI over 3 2/3 innings.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 26th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
- Sears has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Sears will try to secure his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
