Andrew Benintendi vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .374. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 124th in slugging.
- In 88 of 117 games this year (75.2%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Benintendi has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (41.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.351
|OBP
|.332
|.394
|SLG
|.357
|18
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|23
|41/23
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
