At +6000, the Chicago Bears are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 27.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Bears.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and accumulated 731 yards (56.2 per game).

T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Bears.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +4500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

