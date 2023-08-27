Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger has 118 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
  • He ranks fifth in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • In 74.5% of his games this season (73 of 98), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (34.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (18.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (45 of 98), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.326 AVG .308
.373 OBP .356
.583 SLG .497
26 XBH 16
11 HR 9
38 RBI 32
31/15 K/BB 31/15
11 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates will send Falter (1-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
