Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+105). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have gone 38-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.5% of those games).

Chicago has gone 29-16 (winning 64.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Chicago has played in 129 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-56-4).

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 33-31 28-29 40-32 46-42 22-19

