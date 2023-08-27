How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.
- Chicago's .417 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 10th in the majors with a .254 batting average.
- Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (652 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cubs rank sixth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Assad has two quality starts this year.
- Assad is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had 10 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Rob Zastryzny
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
