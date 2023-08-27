Gavin Sheets is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 21 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-4.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .214 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 42 of 89 games this year (47.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (7.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (20.2%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 of 89 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .180 AVG .244 .256 OBP .306 .270 SLG .439 4 XBH 12 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 28/12 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

