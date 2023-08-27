Ian Happ vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ian Happ (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .241 with 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 82 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 110th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Happ enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- In 62.7% of his 126 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (40.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.236
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.370
|.400
|SLG
|.414
|20
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|26
|67/39
|K/BB
|58/43
|5
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.