The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .267 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (77 of 121), with at least two hits 30 times (24.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 11
.272 AVG .220
.363 OBP .250
.487 SLG .366
32 XBH 4
7 HR 1
28 RBI 5
51/25 K/BB 11/2
3 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 4.53 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
